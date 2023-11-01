Actavis Plc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Actavis Plc. (ACT) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $164.20 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $190.99 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Actavis Plc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.22 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $299.04 million from $275.08 million last year.

Actavis Plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $164.20 Mln. vs. $190.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $299.04 Mln vs. $275.08 Mln last year.

