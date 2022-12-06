ACT Vs. SAT: What’s The Difference?

Many colleges and universities require students to submit scores from the SAT or ACT—both nationally recognized standardized exams—as a part of their admissions process. So how do you know whether to take the ACT vs. SAT?

Each test is unique in terms of subjects covered, structure and scoring scales. However, both are used to measure students’ proficiency, knowledge and skills in core areas such as reading, writing and math. This article overviews the fundamental components of each standardized test and overviews the key differences between the SAT vs. ACT, including some SAT tips and ACT tips.

SAT vs. ACT

Most four-year universities and colleges require prospective students to take the SAT or ACT and meet minimum score requirements as a part of their application process. Each school has a unique admission process and weights standardized test scores differently.

Generally, standardized test scores indicate a learner’s college readiness, help determine a student’s placement in college courses and can inform merit-based scholarship awards.

How Are They Similar?

The SAT and ACT share several similarities. Colleges and universities often accept both exams as part of their admissions processes and to determine scholarship awards for incoming students.

Both the SAT and ACT evaluate similar topics, including reading, writing and mathematics. On both tests, the reading and writing and language sections are entirely passage-based. These sections measure students’ proficiency in key areas that help determine college readiness.

Neither exam penalizes students for incorrect or blank answers. Both award points for correct answers.

How Are They Different?

Although the SAT and ACT share many similarities, some key distinctions are worth noting. Below are some key differences between the two tests:

Scoring scales and ranges. SAT scores range from 400 to 1600, and ACT composite scores range from 1 to 36.

SAT scores range from 400 to 1600, and ACT composite scores range from 1 to 36. Test format and sections. The SAT includes reading, writing and language, math (with calculator) and math (no calculator). The ACT includes English, math, reading, science and writing (optional essay).

The SAT includes reading, writing and language, math (with calculator) and math (no calculator). The ACT includes English, math, reading, science and writing (optional essay). Calculator rules. The SAT includes a section in which the use of calculators is not allowed. ACT test-takers can use a calculator for all math questions.

The SAT includes a section in which the use of calculators is not allowed. ACT test-takers can use a calculator for all math questions. Test length and number of questions. The SAT is three hours long. The ACT is two hours and 55 minutes without the essay section; with the essay, it is three hours and 35 minutes long.

The SAT is three hours long. The ACT is two hours and 55 minutes without the essay section; with the essay, it is three hours and 35 minutes long. Science section. Unlike the ACT, the SAT does not have a dedicated science section.

Unlike the ACT, the SAT does not have a dedicated science section. Math sections. Both tests cover arithmetic, algebra I and II, geometry and trigonometry, but the SAT also covers data analysis, while the ACT covers probability and statistics.

What Is the SAT?

The SAT is a standardized, three-hour-long entrance exam administered by the College Board. This exam is widely used by colleges and universities as a part of their admissions processes.

The SAT covers the following subjects:

Reading

Writing and language

Math (with calculator)

Math (without calculator)

Below is a brief overview of each subject, including section structure and the themes and topics covered in those sections. You can find the most up-to-date information on what’s covered in each section of the test in the College Board’s SAT section.

The Reading Test

The reading portion of the SAT contains five reading passages, each of which includes a pair of passages followed by 52 multiple-choice questions. The passages include literature, social sciences, natural sciences and historical documents. Test-takers have 65 minutes to complete this section.

The Writing and Language Test

The writing and language test includes four passages covering various topics related to humanities, social studies, history, sciences and careers. The passages include narrative, argumentative, informative and explanatory texts.

Each passage is followed by 11 multiple-choice questions, which fall into two main categories: 1) improving the quality and expression of ideas, and 2) recognizing and correcting sentence-level errors related to word choice, structure, usage, grammar and punctuation. Test-takers have 35 minutes to complete this section.

The Math Test

The math test focuses on algebra, problem-solving and data analysis and advanced math, which requires test-takers to manipulate complex equations. This section also draws on additional topics, including geometry and trigonometry. The math test is broken up into two sections: a calculator-allowed portion and a no-calculator portion.

SAT Structure

The SAT consists of three parts: a math test, a reading test and a writing and language test. Most of the exam is multiple choice; however, some math questions may ask test-takers to write out their answers. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the allotted time for each section:

Reading test: 65 minutes for 52 questions

65 minutes for 52 questions Writing and language test: 35 minutes for 44 questions

35 minutes for 44 questions Math test: 80 minutes for 58 questions

Calculator Policy​​

The math section comprises two clearly labeled sections: Math Test – Calculator, and Math Test – No Calculator. During the no-calculator section, your calculator must be put away. The SAT restricts the type of calculator test-takers may use during the exam. To ensure your calculator adheres to the strict guidelines, review the SAT’s up-to-date calculator policy.

Scoring Scale

The highest score a test-taker can earn on the SAT is 1600. The average SAT score is 1050, according to a 2022 report from the College Board. Participants aren’t penalized for incorrect or unanswered questions.

What Is the ACT?

The ACT is a standardized, multiple-choice, pencil-and-paper exam that colleges and universities widely use to make admission decisions. The ACT quantifies college readiness among high school students and provides colleges and universities with data points used to compare all applicants.

The ACT covers the following subjects:

English

Math

Reading

Science

Writing/Essay (optional)

Below we overview each test subject.

English

The English section comprises 75 multiple-choice questions that test rhetorical skills, grammar, punctuation and sentence structure. Test-takers have 45 minutes to complete this section.

Math

The math test consists of 60 multiple-choice questions that cover Algebra I, Algebra II, geometry and trigonometry. The ACT does not provide any formulas at the beginning of the math test, so it’s critical to memorize relevant formulas to recall them during the exam. Test-takers have 60 minutes to complete this section.

Reading

The reading section assesses your ability to read closely, use evidence to reason about the texts you read and synthesize information from a variety of sources. This section comprises 40 questions, which test-takers have 55 minutes to complete.

Science

The ACT includes a dedicated science section that comprises 40 multiple-choice questions, which test-takers have 35 minutes to complete. The questions are drawn from science-based passages, charts, tables, graphs, research summaries, experiments and opposing viewpoints.

Topics include chemistry, biology, physics and earth and space sciences, such as geology, meteorology and astronomy.

ACT Structure

The ACT is composed of four primary tests and an optional essay section.

English: 75 questions in 45 minutes

75 questions in 45 minutes Math: 60 questions in 60 minutes

60 questions in 60 minutes Reading: 40 questions in 35 minutes

40 questions in 35 minutes Science Reasoning: 40 questions in 35 minutes

40 questions in 35 minutes Essay (optional): 40 minutes

The total testing time is two hours and 55 minutes without the writing section, or three hours and 35 minutes with the writing section.

Calculator Policy

The ACT allows you to use a calculator during the entire math test. You must ensure your calculator adheres to the ACT’s calculator policy.

Essay Portion

The ACT includes an optional writing section. This section consists of one essay, which test-takers have 40 minutes to complete. The prompt typically addresses contemporary issues and provides three distinct perspectives. Each student must write about their view and position on the issue as it relates to one of the given perspectives.

The writing test is scored separately from the rest of the ACT.

Scoring Scale

The number of questions answered correctly is converted to a score of 1 to 36 for each of the four tests. Your composite score is the average of those four scores rounded to the nearest whole number. The highest score you can receive on the ACT is 36; however, the average test score was 19.8 as of 2022, according to the ACT. No points are deducted for incorrect answers, and there’s no penalty for guessing.

SAT or ACT: Which Should You Take?

Several factors can help you determine which test you should take. For example, if you prefer having more time to answer questions, the SAT provides more time per question than the ACT. Comparatively, the ACT is more time intensive, moving at a quicker pace than the SAT.

While both the SAT and ACT cover similar math topics, the ACT involves slightly more complex and a broader range of math topics, featuring a higher concentration of geometry questions, logarithms, matrices and trigonometry. ACT test-takers are allowed to use a calculator on every question, while the SAT has a no-calculator math section.

If you have the time and resources, it may be a good idea to take both exams. Since the ACT and SAT differ in terms of structure, content and strategy, it’s possible you may perform better on one exam than the other.

Try Taking Practice Tests

Many experts suggest students take practice tests to determine which exam best suits them. Practice tests give students a better sense of how they might perform on the real thing. Simulating the testing conditions of each exam, especially the time limits of each section, can help you gain a stronger sense of how long you need to perform each section and which areas could use some improvement.

On CollegeBoard’s website, you can find a free downloadable full-length practice SAT test. ACT.org also provides a free downloadable full-length practice ACT test.

Do Colleges Still Care About Test Scores?

Recently—and especially since the Covid-19 pandemic began—more colleges and universities have changed their testing policies, placing less emphasis on standardized test scores and instead shifting their focus on other application components, such as GPA, course rigor and letters of recommendation.

With that being said, many schools still require students to take and submit SAT or ACT scores as a part of their application process. Even if your prospective school does not require standardized test scores, submitting strong scores voluntarily may improve your chances of admission.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About ACT vs. SAT

Is the SAT harder than the ACT?

The SAT is not harder than the ACT. Both tests vary slightly in terms of subjects covered and structure. These variations can impact each test-taker differently, making one exam more challenging than the other. Taking full-length practice tests of each type can help you determine which may be best suited for you.

Which do colleges prefer, the SAT or the ACT?

Generally, colleges and universities do not prefer the SAT or the ACT. Unless a school explicitly states otherwise, both standardized entrance exams are widely accepted at schools across the U.S.

