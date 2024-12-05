ACSL Ltd. Secures Major Drone Order in Japan

ACSL Ltd. (JP:6232) has released an update.

ACSL Ltd. has secured a significant order from Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. for their domestically produced secure drone, SOTEN, to be used for infrastructure inspection in Japan. This large-scale project, valued at 130 million yen, aligns with the growing demand for efficient and unmanned operations amid labor shortages. The financial impact of this order has already been factored into ACSL’s annual forecast.

