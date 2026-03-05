ACS Group Shares Rise

(RTTNews) - Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (ACS.MC, ACSAF) are currently trading around 2 percent higher in Madrid.

The Spanish infrastructure major's US subsidiary Turner Construction Co. earlier this week reported that its fiscal 2025 revenue increased 40 percent year-over-year to $29.2 billion.

The project backlog of Turner, which is under German company HOCHTIEF, part of ACS, grew 34 percent year-over-year to $44.3 billion, representing the highest year-end backlog in Turner's history.

The company attributed the growth mainly to sustained momentum across North America.

The parent ACS in late February had recorded 14.8 percent rise in fiscal 2025 attributable net profit to 950 million euros. Earnings per share grew by 14.2 percent from last year to 3.69 euros.

The Group's ordinary net profit increased 25 percent to above 857 million euros, supported by the solid performance of Turner.

ACS' EBIT stood at 2.10 billion euros, an increase of 32.1 percent year-on-year, and EBITDA reached 3.07 billion euros, 25 percent higher than in 2024.

Sales reached 49.85 billion euros, up 19.7 percent from last year. Backlog was 92.86 billion euros, a growth of 14.6 percent FX-adjusted.

In Madrid, the shares were trading at 109.50 euros, up 1.58 percent.

