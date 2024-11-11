Acrow Limited Gains Strong Shareholder Support for Expansion

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.

Acrow Limited (ASX: ACF) announced the successful passage of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic directions. With a focus on expanding its presence in Australia’s civil infrastructure market, Acrow continues to leverage its 80 years of expertise in smart integrated construction systems. The company’s commitment to innovation and efficient project delivery positions it as a national leader in the construction industry.

