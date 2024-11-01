AcroMeta Group’s Strategic Financial Moves Unveiled

AcroMeta Group Limited (SG:43F) has released an update.

AcroMeta Group Limited is actively working on securing additional funding and refinancing by completing the sale of Acromec Engineers, which has already brought in S$1.5 million, and planning the sale of its shares in Life Science Incubator Holdings for S$2.7 million. The latter transaction, deemed a ‘Major Transaction’ under Catalist Rules, requires shareholder approval and will see LSI cease to be a subsidiary of the Group. These strategic moves are part of the company’s efforts to address financial challenges and boost its cash flow position.

