Acrivon Therapeutics Reports Positive ACR-368 Data for Endometrial Cancer and Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

Acrivon Therapeutics reported positive interim data for ACR-368 in endometrial cancer and appointed Dr. Mansoor Raza Mirza as CMO.

Quiver AI Summary

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. reported promising data from its ACR-368 Phase 2b study in endometrial cancer patients, specifically highlighting a confirmed overall response rate (cORR) of 35% in patients who had progressed after prior chemotherapy. Among patients who relapsed on their last therapy, the cORR was 50%, with a median duration of response exceeding 10 months. The company is also progressing with its second clinical asset, ACR-2316, showing initial tumor shrinkage in patients during early trials. Additionally, Acrivon announced the appointment of Dr. Mansoor Raza Mirza as chief medical officer. The company ended the first quarter of 2025 with $164.8 million in cash, anticipated to support operations through mid-2027, and reported a net loss of $19.7 million for the quarter.

Potential Positives

Positive interim data from the ACR-368 Phase 2b study showed a confirmed overall response rate (cORR) of 35% in heavily pretreated endometrial cancer patients, highlighting the potential of the drug in a challenging treatment setting.

ACR-2316 demonstrated encouraging signs of tumor shrinkage (~25%) in a patient after only six weeks of treatment, indicating potential efficacy and leading to continued advancement in clinical trials.

Mansoor Raza Mirza, M.D., appointed as chief medical officer, brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record in leading successful clinical trials, enhancing the company’s leadership team.

The company has substantial financial resources, with cash and marketable securities of $164.8 million, which are expected to fund operations into the second quarter of 2027, providing a solid financial foundation for ongoing and future clinical trials.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 increased to $19.7 million, up from $16.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating worsening financial performance.

Research and development expenses rose to $15.4 million in Q1 2025 compared to $11.5 million for the same period in 2024, highlighting increasing operational costs.

Despite some promising data, the overall response rates of 35% and even 50% in specific cohorts suggest that a substantial proportion of patients in clinical trials did not achieve a positive outcome, raising concerns about the efficacy of ACR-368.

FAQ

What are the recent findings for ACR-368 in endometrial cancer?

The confirmed overall response rate is 35%, with a median duration of response exceeding 5.6 months in OncoSignature-positive patients.

Who has been appointed as the chief medical officer?

Mansoor Raza Mirza, M.D. has been appointed as chief medical officer, bringing extensive experience in gynecological oncology.

What financial position does Acrivon Therapeutics hold?

Acrivon reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $164.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

What does the AP3 platform do?

The AP3 platform analyzes drug-regulated pathway activity levels, enabling development of precision oncology medicines.

What can be expected in the upcoming trials?

Updates on the registrational-intent trial for ACR-368 and initial clinical data from ACR-2316 are anticipated in 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ACRV Insider Trading Activity

$ACRV insiders have traded $ACRV stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACRV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,256,719 shares for an estimated $3,762,865.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACRV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $ACRV stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ACRV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACRV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACRV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACRV forecast page.

Full Release





Corporate R&D event highlighted positive ACR-368 data in endometrial cancer patients who had all received prior anti-PD-1 and platinum-based chemotherapy









Confirmed overall response rate (cORR) of 35% and median duration of response (mDOR) >5.6 months (not yet reached) observed in OncoSignature-positive (BM+) patients, a majority of whom were refractory to last prior therapy, and cORR of 50% and mDOR >10 months (not yet reached) for BM+ patients who had relapsed on last prior therapy









Three dose escalation cohorts completed in ACR-2316 Phase 1 trial with tumor shrinkage observed already at dose level (DL)3, below projected recommended Phase 2 dose









AACR presentation of ACR-2316 revealing mechanisms underlying its superior preclinical activity with potent mitotic tumor cell death using AP3 Generative Phosphoproteomics









Mansoor Raza Mirza, M.D. appointed chief medical officer; accomplished clinician with stellar track record of successfully leading registrational trials through regulatory approvals, and establishing new standards of care in gynecological oncology









Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $164.8 million as of March 31, 2025, expected to fund operations into the second quarter of 2027







WATERTOWN, Mass., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing precision oncology medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 (Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics) platform designed to interpret and quantify compound specific, drug-regulated pathway activity levels inside the intact cell in an unbiased and actionable manner, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and reviewed recent business highlights.





“We made substantial progress in the first quarter in the advancement of our clinical pipeline and the expansion of our Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 capabilities, as well as strengthening the executive team,” said Peter Blume-Jensen, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, president, and founder of Acrivon. “At our corporate R&D event, we reported positive updated interim data from our ongoing ACR-368 Phase 2b study in endometrial cancer patients with large tumors and aggressive histopathologies – all of whom had progressed after prior platinum-based chemotherapy and anti-PD-1. With a significant unmet need for second-line treatment options and the potential for label expansion through a confirmatory trial in the front-line setting with ACR-368 used as switch maintenance, we remain very excited by the opportunities for this program. For our second clinical-stage asset, ACR-2316, we have observed tumor shrinkage (~25%) in a patient with significant metastatic solid tumor burden after only six weeks of treatment at dose level 3 - well before reaching our projected RP2D, supporting its potential for monotherapy activity. Finally, we are thrilled and feel privileged that Dr. Mansoor Raza Mirza, a globally recognized oncologist, is now leading the development of our pipeline as CMO. Mansoor has made significant contributions in clinical oncology as a lead investigator for multiple approved drugs and senior author of national cancer guidelines.”







Recent Highlights









Presented interim data (February 25, 2025) from the ongoing Phase 2b registrational-intent trial of ACR-368 in patients with heavily pretreated endometrial cancer who had all progressed on prior anti-PD-1 and chemotherapy





Among the 20 OncoSignature-positive (BM+) patients, the confirmed overall response rate (cORR) was 35%, more than double that in the prior line of therapy, and the disease control rate (DCR) was 80%





In the BM+ patients that had relapsed after the prior line of therapy, the cORR was 50%, mDOR was not yet reached (>10 months), and DCR was 100%





In the BM+ patients with tumors refractory to last prior line of therapy, significant clinical activity was observed with a cORR of 33% and DCR of 75%







Presented interim data (February 25, 2025) from the ongoing Phase 2b registrational-intent trial of ACR-368 in patients with heavily pretreated endometrial cancer who had all progressed on prior anti-PD-1 and chemotherapy



Provided an overview of the expanded capabilities of the company’s Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform highlighting the growing suite of powerful, internally-developed tools, including the AP3 Data Portal, designed to convert multimodal data into structured data for generative AI analyses, the AP3 Kinase Substrate Relationship Predictor, and the AP3 Interactome. These distinctive capabilities enable the company to go beyond the limitations of traditional drug discovery, as well as current AI-based target-centric drug discovery and rapidly design highly differentiated compounds with desirable pathway effects through intracellular protein network analyses and advance these agents into the clinic for streamlined development.



Provided an overview of the expanded capabilities of the company’s Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform highlighting the growing suite of powerful, internally-developed tools, including the AP3 Data Portal, designed to convert multimodal data into structured data for generative AI analyses, the AP3 Kinase Substrate Relationship Predictor, and the AP3 Interactome. These distinctive capabilities enable the company to go beyond the limitations of traditional drug discovery, as well as current AI-based target-centric drug discovery and rapidly design highly differentiated compounds with desirable pathway effects through intracellular protein network analyses and advance these agents into the clinic for streamlined development.



Advanced to DL4 in the Phase 1 monotherapy clinical trial of ACR-2316, with encouraging observations at DLs 1-3:





DL 1, 2, and 3 cleared without safety concerns or dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) by the safety review committee, and DL4 is now enrolling





Drug target engagement observed at DL1 and 2 using the company’s clinical mass-spectrometry-based AP3 profiling, with evidence of approximate dose proportionality based on plasma pharmacokinetic analyses





Notably, initial clinical activity of ~25% RECIST tumor shrinkage and a reduction of metastatic lesions throughout the chest, abdomen and pelvis was observed after six weeks of treatment in a patient at DL3 (below projected RP2D) who had received three prior lines of therapy including chemotherapy and anti-PD1







Advanced to DL4 in the Phase 1 monotherapy clinical trial of ACR-2316, with encouraging observations at DLs 1-3:



Presented at the AACR Annual Meeting Generative Phosphoproteomic AP3 analyses uncovering key molecular mechanisms by which ACR-2316 induces strong mitotic and replicative tumor cell death believed to be critical for its potent single-agent activity



Presented at the AACR Annual Meeting Generative Phosphoproteomic AP3 analyses uncovering key molecular mechanisms by which ACR-2316 induces strong mitotic and replicative tumor cell death believed to be critical for its potent single-agent activity



Appointed Mansoor Raza Mirza, M.D., as chief medical officer, bringing decades of experience as a distinguished and highly accomplished oncology key opinion leader with a stellar track record of successfully leading numerous registrational trials through global regulatory approvals, and establishing new standards of care in gynecological oncology



Appointed Mansoor Raza Mirza, M.D., as chief medical officer, bringing decades of experience as a distinguished and highly accomplished oncology key opinion leader with a stellar track record of successfully leading numerous registrational trials through global regulatory approvals, and establishing new standards of care in gynecological oncology



Promoted Adam D. Levy, Ph.D., M.B.A., to chief financial officer, having served as the company’s head of investor relations and with prior finance and strategy leadership roles at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Turning Point Therapeutics, Novartis, Gilead, and McKinsey & Company









Anticipated Upcoming Milestones









Provide update on registrational-intent trial and confirmatory trial design for ACR-368



Provide update on registrational-intent trial and confirmatory trial design for ACR-368



Report initial clinical data from the Phase 1 clinical study of ACR-2316 in the second half of 2025



Report initial clinical data from the Phase 1 clinical study of ACR-2316 in the second half of 2025



Advance a new potential first-in-class cell cycle drug discovery program for an undisclosed target towards development candidate nomination in 2025













First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $19.7 million compared to a net loss of $16.5 million for the same period in 2024.





Research and development expenses were $15.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $11.5 million for the same period in 2024. The difference was primarily due to the continued execution of the clinical trials for ACR-368 and ACR-2316, as well as preclinical drug discovery advancement and increased personnel to support these research and development activities.





General and administrative expenses were $6.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which is materially consistent with the same period in 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $164.8 million, which is expected to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2027.







About Acrivon Therapeutics







Acrivon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing precision oncology medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform. The platform allows the company to interpret and quantify compound specific, drug-regulated pathway activity levels inside the intact cell in an unbiased manner, yielding terabytes of proprietary data and delivering rapid, actionable insights. The Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform is comprised of a growing suite of powerful, internally-developed tools, including the AP3 Data Portal, converting multimodal data into structured data for generative AI analyses, the AP3 Kinase Substrate Relationship Predictor and the AP3 Interactome. These distinctive capabilities enable the company to go beyond the limitations of traditional drug discovery, as well as current AI-based target-centric drug discovery, and rapidly design highly differentiated compounds with desirable pathway effects through intracellular protein network analyses and advance these agents into the clinic for streamlined development.





Acrivon is currently advancing its lead program, ACR-368 (also known as prexasertib), a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2 in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial for endometrial cancer. The company has received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the investigation of ACR-368 as a monotherapy based on OncoSignature-predicted sensitivity in patients with endometrial cancer. The FDA has granted a Breakthrough Device designation for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay for the identification of patients with endometrial cancer who may benefit from ACR-368 treatment.





In addition to ACR-368, Acrivon is also leveraging its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform for developing its co-crystallography-driven, internally discovered pipeline programs. These include ACR-2316, the company’s second clinical stage asset, a novel, potent, selective WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor designed for superior single-agent activity through strong activation of not only CDK1 and CDK2, but also of PLK1 to drive pro-apoptotic cell death, as observed in preclinical studies against benchmark inhibitors. The Phase 1 trial of ACR-2316 is advancing with enrollment in the first three dose-escalation cohorts completed. Drug target engagement was observed at DL1 and 2 using the company’s clinical mass-spectrometry-based AP3 profiling, with evidence of approximate dose proportionality based on plasma pharmacokinetic analyses, and initial clinical activity with tumor shrinkage observed at DL3. The company also has a preclinical cell cycle program with an undisclosed target.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, preclinical and clinical results, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Acrivon’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Acrivon undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Investor and Media Contacts:







Adam D. Levy, Ph.D., M.B.A.







alevy@acrivon.com







Alexandra Santos







asantos@wheelhouselsa.com





















































Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss







(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024















Operating expenses:

























Research and development









$





15,414













$





11,473













General and administrative









$





6,248













$





6,195













Total operating expenses













21,662

















17,668













Loss from operations













(21,662





)













(17,668





)









Other income (expense), net:

























Interest income













1,996

















1,446













Other expense, net













(14





)













(264





)









Total other income, net













1,982

















1,182













Net loss









$





(19,680





)









$





(16,486





)









Net loss per share - basic and diluted









$





(0.51





)









$





(0.73





)









Weighted-average common stock outstanding – basic and diluted













38,350,444

















22,590,804













Comprehensive loss:

























Net loss









$





(19,680





)









$





(16,486





)









Other comprehensive income (loss):

























Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale investments, net of tax













(164





)













13













Comprehensive loss









$





(19,844





)









$





(16,473





)























Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(unaudited, in thousands)



















































March 31,













December 31,

























2025





















2024

















Assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





39,154













$





39,818













Investments













125,676













$





144,751













Other assets













11,519













$





12,019













Total assets









$





176,349













$





196,588















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



























Liabilities













15,959

















19,802













Stockholders' Equity













160,390

















176,786













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









$





176,349













$





196,588











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.