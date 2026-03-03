Acquisitions Aid Corpay Amid Seasonality & Low Liquidity

Corpay, Inc. CPAY reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2025 results. CPAY’s earnings per share of $6.04 beat the consensus mark by 1.5% and rose 12.7% year over year. Total revenues of $1.2 billion marginally exceeded the consensus mark and increased 20.7% from the year-ago quarter.

How Is Corpay Faring?

CPAY utilizes a multi-channel approach to actively market and sell its solutions to current and prospective customers. This go-to-market strategy includes a comprehensive digital channel, direct sales forces and strategic partner relationships. The company expands online, end-to-end capabilities, wherein customers can buy, onboard and manage their accounts on their own. The salespeople of CPAY become more efficient by improving their prospecting efforts via leads sourced digitally through the omnichannel approach.

The company acquires and invests consistently, both domestically and globally, to increase its customer base, workforce and operational capabilities, and expand the array of services across various industries. CPAY announced its agreement to acquire Alpha Group International, as it is a highly complementary, fast-growing corporate payments asset with good prospects.

Corpay acquired GPS Capital Markets in December 2024, expanding and scaling its corporate payments business. Paymerang was acquired by the company in the same year, strengthening Corpay’s position in the corporate payments market by propelling growth and profitability in its Corporate Payments segment. These buyouts marked a significant expansion of the company's product portfolio and geographic presence.

Meanwhile, seasonality affects Corpay’s fuel card, workforce payment solutions and gift card businesses. The company’s fuel card and workforce payment solutions businesses are hindered during the first and fourth quarters as a result of the prevailing weather conditions, U.S. holidays, Christmas celebration in Russia in January, lower business activities in Brazil due to summer break and the Carnival celebration.

Corpay’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was 0.98, lower than the industry's 1.14. A current ratio of less than 1 indicates that CPAY might be inefficient in its ability to pay off short-term obligations.

Earnings Snapshot

TransUnion TRU reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.07 surpassed the consensus mark by 3.9%. The metric grew 10.3% year over year. Total revenues of $1.2 billion beat the consensus mark by 3% and rose 13% from the year-ago quarter.

Equifax Inc. EFX registered impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

EFX posted $2.09 in EPS, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. This marked a 1.4% dip from the fourth quarter of 2025. The company recorded $1.6 billion in its top line, surpassing the consensus estimate by 1.3%. Revenues spiked 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.