ACN vs. VRT: Which IT Services Stock Is Better Placed at Present?

Two prominent players in the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry drawing investor interest are Accenture ACN and Vertiv VRT. Vertiv specializes in cooling and power infrastructure solutions, mainly serving data center operators and benefiting from strong AI-driven demand.

Accenture, on the other hand, has built a strong reputation as a global consulting leader through years of investment in digital, cloud and security services. With revenues rising 7.4% in fiscal 2025, the company remains one of the largest consulting firms worldwide. Given these dynamics, it is worth examining which company has the advantage and which may be the better investment choice at present.

The Case for Accenture

Accenture is witnessing solid growth, largely driven by AI adoption, helping clients shift from efficiency-focused strategies to growth-oriented initiatives. Recently, through Accenture Ventures, the company invested in General Robotics, an AI-focused firm developing general-purpose robotic intelligence. This partnership aims to help industries like manufacturing and logistics accelerate automation through AI-powered robotics.

In addition, Accenture acquired Keepler Data Tech, a Spain-based cloud-native AI and data firm, strengthening its ability to deliver AI-driven transformation solutions backed by robust data capabilities.

Accenture is also appealing to income-focused investors due to its dividend payouts, which offer stability and consistent returns, particularly during uncertain economic periods.

Financially, the company remains strong, generating $10.9 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2025, up 26.2% year over year. This growth reflects strong operating cash flow and disciplined spending, allowing Accenture to reward its shareholders while maintaining flexibility for future investments.

In fiscal 2025, Accenture returned $8.3 billion to its shareholders, including $4.6 billion through share repurchases and $3.7 billion in dividends. The quarterly dividend was raised to $1.63 per share, a 10% increase.

By the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Accenture held $9.4 billion in cash and generated $3.8 billion in operating cash flow. Free cash flow stood at $3.7 billion, with $1.7 billion spent on share buybacks and $1 billion paid in dividends. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues are projected between $18.35 billion and $19 billion. For fiscal 2026, revenue growth is expected in the 3-5% range. Operating cash flow for fiscal 2026 is forecasted between $11.5 billion and $12.2 billion. The free cash flow forecast is hiked to $10.8-$11.5 billion from $9.8-$10.5 billion, expected earlier.

The Case for Vertiv

Vertiv’s growth is supported by its extensive product lineup and strong partnerships. Its offerings include thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS systems, switchgear and modular infrastructure solutions.

The company’s collaborations, including partnerships with NVIDIA NVDA and Generate Capital, further strengthen its position. Vertiv has partnered with NVIDIA to deliver advanced power and cooling solutions for AI factory designs, enabling faster and more efficient deployment. Vertiv’s collaboration with NVIDIA aims to enable faster, safer deployment using scalable, simulation-validated building blocks.



Vertiv’s focus on meeting growing demand from AI and high-density data centers has driven strong performance. Recently, the company raised its 2026 outlook, projecting net sales between $13.5 billion and $14 billion, with organic growth of 29-31%.

It also expects adjusted operating profit between $3.14 billion and $3.26 billion, with margins of 22.8-23.8%. Earnings are forecasted at $6.30-$6.40 per share, representing 50-52% growth, while free cash flow is estimated at $2.1-$2.3 billion.

For the second quarter of 2026, Vertiv anticipates revenues of $3.25-$3.45 billion (20-24% growth) and earnings of $1.37-$1.43 per share. Operating profit is expected between $690 million and $730 million, with margins of 20.7-21.7%.

A look at the two companies’ Price Performance, Valuation & Earnings Estimates

Over the past six months, Accenture stock has declined significantly, whereas Vertiv’s shares have posted strong gains.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of valuation, Vertiv appears more expensive, holding a Value Score of D, while Accenture has a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACN and VRT’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

VRT's Earnings Estimates

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACN's Earnings Estimates

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Verdict

Both companies are progressing well in digital transformation. However, Vertiv’s strong product offerings and strategic partnerships are driving higher demand and growth, justifying its premium valuation. Vertiv’s superior stock performance also gives it an edge over Accenture.

Based on this analysis, Vertiv emerges as the more attractive investment at present. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Accenture has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.