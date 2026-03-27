ACN vs. SAIC: Which IT Services Stock Holds an Edge at Present?

Two companies commanding investor attention in the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry are Accenture ACN and Science Applications International Corporation SAIC. Science Applications is one of the leading information technology ("IT") and professional services providers, primarily to the U.S. government. The company is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Driven by years of investment in digital, cloud and security strategy, Accenture has evolved as a trusted and viable consulting services provider. The company is currently one of the top consultancy firms across the globe in terms of revenues, which increased 7.4% in fiscal 2025. Given this backdrop, let’s take a closer look at which IT Services company currently holds the edge, and more importantly, which might be the smarter investment now.

The Case for Accenture

Accenture is benefiting from the massive GenAI expansion. The company stresses delivering 360-degree value to its stakeholders, primarily through the use of technology. It focuses on long-term growth through building a digital core with the help of cloud, data and AI, technology evolution and investment in talent. We expect this strategy to position ACN as a worthy partner for its customers and keep the stock attractive.

The company’s buyout strategy focuses on channeling its business into high-growth areas, adding skills and capabilities and deepening the industry and functional expertise. Accenture and Anthropic’s launch of Cyber.AI reflects a meaningful shift toward AI-driven cybersecurity, enabling organizations to move from reactive, human-paced defenses to faster, automated operations. By combining advanced reasoning capabilities with ACN’s cybersecurity expertise, the solution enhances threat detection, decision-making and overall efficiency while maintaining strong governance. With rising AI-related cyber risks, Cyber.AI is well-positioned to help enterprises scale security operations, improve resilience and achieve more consistent outcomes.

Accenture’s shareholder-friendly stance is commendable, enhancing its appeal among dividend-seeking investors. Dividend-paying stocks are known for providing steady income and typically experience less volatility than non-dividend payers. As a result, they are often viewed as dependable vehicles for long-term wealth creation, with dividends helping to offset the effects of economic turbulence — conditions that remain prevalent today.

Accenture’s financial strength is reflected by the fact that it generated $10.9 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2025, marking a 26.2% year over year rise from the previous year. A double-digit increase in the operating cash flow and a fairly controlled CapEx led to this growth, providing Accenture with the muscle to return value to shareholders while preserving its financial latitude.

Earlier this month, Accenture reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. ACN’s earnings were $2.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The metric increased 3.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $18 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.2% and rose 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The earnings beat by Accenture in the fiscal second quarter meant that its impressive earnings surprise record continued. Accenture has reported a positive earnings surprise in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 3.9%.

Accenture Price and EPS Surprise

The Case for Science Applications

Science Applications is benefiting from the higher demand for its technology solutions, driven by the ongoing digital transformation wave across the defense, space, intelligence and civilian markets. Higher spending, as proposed in the latest federal government budget, is anticipated to accelerate the pace of contract awards, which in turn will be beneficial for Science Applications’ top-line growth.

Science Applications has been aggressive in the acquisition front to boost its competitive position. The acquisition of SilverEdge Government Solutions for $205 million has expanded SAIC’s cybersecurity, AI and software capabilities for national security clients. Its other notable acquisitions include Koverse, Halfaker and Associates, Unisys and Engility. These acquisitions have boosted the company’s top line, profitability and cash flows.

The company secured a substantial $1.4 billion COBRA task order in November 2025 to accelerate multi-domain warfighting technologies across Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control systems, demonstrating strong positioning in defense modernization. With a robust $22.6 billion backlog at the end of fiscal 2026, fundamental momentum supports continued operational strength. Science Applications’ strong operating cash flow has helped it return cash through regular quarterly dividend payments and share repurchases, reflecting its shareholder-friendly stance.

Earlier this month, Science Applications reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line missed the same. The company’s adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 by 13.42%. The bottom line increased 2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.57. Science Applications' fiscal fourth-quarter revenues declined 5% year over year to $1.75 billion and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion.

The earnings beat by Science Applications in the fiscal fourth quarter was the third time that the metric had surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters (missing the mark once). The average beat is 22.3%.

Science Applications International Price and EPS Surprise

SAIC’s Price Performance Better Than ACN’s

Driven by high demand for its technology solutions, shares of Science Applications have gained over the past six months, whereas Accenture’s shares have declined in double-digits in the same timeframe.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Picture

Valuation-wise, SAIC looks more attractive than ACN based on the price-to-sales ratio.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Agreed that the shareholder-friendly stance and the ongoing digital transformation of both the IT companies are praiseworthy. SAIC’s better price performance compared with ACN gives it an edge. SAIC seems to be more attractive valuation-wise as well. Its substantial backlog also supports growth.

Driven by the positives, Science Applications emerges as the winner in this face-off of IT Services stocks. SAIC appears to be the more attractive choice at this time, even though both stocks currently hold a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.