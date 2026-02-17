ACN vs. JKHY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Computers - IT Services sector have probably already heard of Accenture (ACN) and Jack Henry (JKHY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Accenture and Jack Henry are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ACN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.17, while JKHY has a forward P/E of 23.97. We also note that ACN has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. JKHY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.40.

Another notable valuation metric for ACN is its P/B ratio of 4.32. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, JKHY has a P/B of 5.13.

Based on these metrics and many more, ACN holds a Value grade of B, while JKHY has a Value grade of C.

Both ACN and JKHY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ACN is the superior value option right now.

