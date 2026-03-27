ACN Continues to Focus on AI Development: Is it a Growth Catalyst?

In a bid to remain technologically updated in this Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven era, Accenture plc (ACN) announced an investment in DaVinci Commerce, a company that specializes in agentic AI-powered commerce.

The investment has been made through Accenture Ventures and includes a strategic partnership with Accenture Song. Through the partnership, Accenture Song will work with DaVinci Commerce to help brands transition from traditional commerce models to AI-driven discovery and transactions. This enables Accenture to help clients in enhancing personalization, staying competitive and capturing new growth opportunities as agentic commerce continues to evolve.

Accenture’s investment in DaVinci Commerce underscores its focus on the emerging space of agentic AI-led shopping, where intelligent systems increasingly shape purchasing decisions.

In another AI-related development, Accenture and Anthropic’s launch of Cyber.AI reflects a meaningful shift toward AI-driven cybersecurity, enabling organizations to move from reactive, human-paced defenses to faster, automated operations.With rising AI-related cyber risks, Cyber.AI is well-positioned to help enterprises scale security operations, improve resilience and achieve more consistent outcomes.

Accenture’s expanded collaboration with Microsoft MSFT reflects a push toward integrating agentic AI into cybersecurity operations to improve threat detection and response. By enhancing its MxDR platform with advanced analytics and autonomous capabilities, Accenture aims to help organizations streamline security operations, reduce complexity and respond to threats more efficiently. This partnership positions both Accenture and Microsoft to address growing concerns around cyber resilience, enabling enterprises to strengthen defenses and scale more proactive, intelligence-driven security strategies.

In another AI-related development, Microsoft alsoteamed up with NVIDIA NVDA to advance AI in nuclear energy, delivering end-to-end tools designed to ease regulatory approvals, fast-track design and enhance operational efficiency. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues. NVIDIA is rapidly gaining traction in enterprise AI, expanding its market beyond cloud providers.

ACN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Accenture have declined 20.5% over the past six months, compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s loss of 23.9%.

Six-Month Price Comparison

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From a valuation standpoint, ACN trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.59X, lower than industrial levels.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has improved in the past 90 days.

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ACN's Zacks Rank

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.