Acme United Corp Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Acme United Corp (ACU) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.88 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $1.71 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $47.52 million from $45.94 million last year.

Acme United Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

