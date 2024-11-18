Acme International Expands Electricity Trading in China

Acme International Holdings Limited (HK:1870) has released an update.

Acme International Holdings Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Shanxi Hehui Energy Technology Co., Ltd., has acquired a market electricity sales licence, allowing it to participate in retail and green electricity trading in Shanxi Province. This development is part of Acme’s broader strategy to expand its electricity trading operations in provinces with mature spot markets, such as Guangdong and Shandong, enhancing its new energy business. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the company continues to grow its market share and strengthen shareholder value.

