ACM Research’s AI Surge Collides With Export Controls and Chip Spending Cycles

Key Points

Penn Capital initiated a position in ACM Research, buying 435,843 shares; the estimated trade size was $17.21 million (based on average Q4 2025 pricing).

The quarter-end value of the position rose by $17.21 million, reflecting both share purchases and underlying price movements.

This trade represents 1.37% of 13F reportable assets under management.

As of December 31, 2025, the fund held 435,843 shares valued at $17.21 million.

ACM Research is not among the fund’s top five holdings by value following the filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 09, 2026, Penn Capital Management Company, LLC established a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the fourth quarter of 2025, acquiring 435,843 shares. The position’s quarter-end value increased by $17.21 million, reflecting both the purchase and price changes.

What else to know

This new position accounts for 1.37% of Penn Capital’s 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:ATEC: $22.63 million (1.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:WFRD: $22.53 million (1.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MIRM: $22.32 million (1.8% of AUM)

NYSE:AMTM: $21.63 million (1.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NXST: $21.11 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of February 6, 2026, ACM Research shares were priced at $62.48, up 171.5% over the prior year, producing 157.6 percentage points of alpha versus the S&P 500.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/6/26) $62.48 Market Capitalization $4.46 billion Revenue (TTM) $880.35 million Net Income (TTM) $117.11 million

Company Snapshot

ACM Research, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced wafer cleaning and plating equipment for the semiconductor industry, with a global customer base and a focus on innovative, proprietary technologies. The company leverages its expertise in megasonic and bubble oscillation cleaning to address the increasingly complex requirements of modern chip manufacturing. ACM Research's differentiated product portfolio and direct engagement with major chipmakers support its position as a key enabler of next-generation semiconductor production.

ACM Research, Inc. generates revenue primarily through direct sales of proprietary Ultra C-branded equipment and technologies to semiconductor manufacturers worldwide.

It serves integrated circuit fabricators and foundries, targeting global semiconductor companies seeking advanced wafer cleaning and plating solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

ACM Research’s stock has surged over the past year as investors return to semiconductor equipment names tied to artificial intelligence and advanced chip manufacturing. As chipmakers race to expand capacity for AI processors and complex devices, precision cleaning and plating tools are becoming more important in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

ACM Research develops wafer cleaning and electrochemical plating systems for front-end semiconductor fabrication, where even microscopic contamination can reduce chip yields. As AI processors grow more complex with tighter geometries and advanced packaging techniques, the number of cleaning steps in production rises. A significant portion of ACM’s revenue has historically come from Chinese semiconductor manufacturers, placing the company at the center of China’s push for greater chip self-sufficiency while navigating U.S. export controls that influence equipment flows.

For investors, ACM sits between two powerful forces: structural demand for AI-driven chip capacity and geopolitical efforts to localize semiconductor supply chains. Equipment orders move in cycles, and export policies can change the pace of expansion. The company’s long-term opportunity depends on sustaining market share gains while navigating regulatory risks and capital-spending swings in a strategically important industry.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amentum and Mirum Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

