ACM Research Shares Are Under Heavy Accumulation

ACM Research Stock Reveals Strong Demand

Institutional volumes reveal plenty. For 1-year, ACMR has enjoyed heavy institutional support.

Each green bar signals unusually large volumes in ACMR shares, pushing the stock higher:

Plenty of technology names are under accumulation right now. But there’s a powerful fundamental backdrop going on with ACM Research.

ACM Research Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support coupled with a healthy fundamental backdrop makes this company worth investigating. As you can see, ACMR has had positive sales & EPS growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+53%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+62%)

EPS is estimated to ramp higher this year by +28.1%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. ACM Research is gaining due to the forward earnings picture.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

ACM Research has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report numerous times. The blue bars below shows when ACMR was a top pick…cutting through the noise.

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit…the superstars. Money flows often reveal tomorrow’s leaders…today.

ACM Research Price Prediction

The ACM Research rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in ACMR at the time of publication.

