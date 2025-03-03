ACM Research Qualifies New Single-Wafer High-Temperature SPM Tool for Leading Logic Device Manufacturer in China

ACM Research's new SPM tool enhances wafer processing efficiency and cleanliness, gaining qualification from a key Chinese semiconductor manufacturer.

ACM Research, Inc. announced that its Single-Wafer High-Temperature Sulfuric Peroxide Mixture (SPM) tool has been qualified by a major logic device manufacturer in mainland China. This system, which has already been delivered to thirteen customers, features a proprietary nozzle design that minimizes acid mist and enhances performance and uptime for wafer processing at technology nodes of 28-nanometers and below. The tool is designed for various wet etching and cleaning processes, accommodating high temperatures up to 190°C, and is equipped with advanced features to improve particle control and chemical mixing. The growing demand for single-wafer high-temperature processing reflects the industry's trend towards more stringent requirements for wafer cleaning, positioning ACM's innovative tool as a vital solution for semiconductor manufacturers.

Potential Positives

ACM Research's Single-Wafer High-Temperature Sulfuric Peroxide Mixture tool has been qualified by a key logic device manufacturer in mainland China, expanding its customer base and market presence.

The tool features a proprietary nozzle design that enhances particle control and reduces maintenance, potentially improving operational efficiency for customers.

The Single-Wafer Moderate/High-Temperature SPM tool addresses growing demands in semiconductor manufacturing, particularly as processes advance below 28-nanometer technology nodes.

ACM's innovative design positions the company as a leader in high-temperature sulfuric acid processing, which is critical for next-generation semiconductor devices.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a significant number of forward-looking statements, which may create uncertainty regarding future performance and reliability on the company’s expectations, potentially impacting investor confidence.

While the company highlights its proprietary technology and market interest, there is no indication of financial performance or specific customer commitments, which could lead to skepticism about the commercialization and uptake of the new tool.

The announcement only lists deliveries to thirteen customers, which may suggest a limited market penetration or acceptance of their SPM tools in the broader semiconductor industry.

FAQ

What is the Single-Wafer High-Temperature SPM tool?

The Single-Wafer High-Temperature SPM tool is designed for wet etching and cleaning processes in semiconductor manufacturing.

How does ACM's SPM tool improve particle performance?

ACM's proprietary nozzle design prevents acid mist splatter, enhancing particle control and reducing maintenance frequency.

What temperature ranges does the SPM tool support?

The tool supports cleaning at temperatures from 90°C to 190°C, accommodating various semiconductor manufacturing processes.

How many customers have ACM delivered SPM tools to?

ACM has delivered SPM tools to thirteen customers to date, showcasing its market presence.

What advantages does ACM's SPM tool offer for semiconductor manufacturers?

The tool enhances system uptime, reduces defects, and integrates with advanced cleaning technologies for optimized wafer processing.

$ACMR Insider Trading Activity

$ACMR insiders have traded $ACMR stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY VENTURE CAPITAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. SHANGHAI has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $24,213,580 .

. XIAO XING has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $24,210,481 .

. DAVID H WANG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 168,750 shares for an estimated $3,060,336 .

. MARK MCKECHNIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,516 shares for an estimated $693,352 .

. HAIPING DUN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,058 shares for an estimated $618,980 .

. SOTHEARA CHEAV (See remarks) sold 22,598 shares for an estimated $519,754

$ACMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $ACMR stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ACM Research, Inc.



(“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced its Single-Wafer High-Temperature Sulfuric Peroxide Mixture (SPM) tool has been qualified by a key logic device manufacturer in mainland China. To date, ACM has delivered its SPM tools to thirteen customers. The system features ACM’s proprietary nozzle design, which prevents acid mist splatter during the SPM process, improving particle performance, reducing chamber preventive maintenance cleaning frequency, and enhancing system uptime. It supports wet etching and wafer cleaning for both front- and back-end processes at 28-nanometer (nm) and below technology nodes.





“The Single-Wafer Moderate/High-Temperature SPM tool is a prime example of ACM’s commitment to innovation in solving customers’ challenges in high-volume 300mm semiconductor manufacturing. We’re already seeing great interest across our global customer base in this tool,” said Dr. David Wang, ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Moderate/High-Temperature SPM represents a growing portion of the wafer-cleaning equipment market, especially High-Temperature SPM tool, which plays a critical role in manufacturing next-generation semiconductor devices.”





ACM’s Single-Wafer Moderate/High-Temperature SPM tool is suitable for a variety of front- and back-end wet etching and cleaning processes, including low-to-medium temperature sulfuric acid cleaning at 90 degrees Celsius (°C), high-temperature sulfuric acid photoresist stripping at 170°C, and ultra-high temperature sulfuric acid metal lift-off at 190°C. As semiconductor process nodes advance, the demand for single-wafer high-temperature sulfuric acid processing is increasing significantly. This trend brings increasingly stringent requirements for particle control, chamber environment management, and sulfuric acid temperature stability. In response to these challenges, ACM has introduced an innovative design for its Single-Wafer Moderate/High-Temperature SPM tool, positioning it as a ready-to-deploy solution to meet the evolving needs of the industry. ACM’s proprietary technologies integrated into the tool include:







A multi-level heating method that ensures the highest mixed temperature exceeds 230℃ and is steadily controlled.



A multi-level heating method that ensures the highest mixed temperature exceeds 230℃ and is steadily controlled.



An SPM nozzle design that prevents high-temperature SPM from splashing outside the chamber; it achieves better particle control with an average particle count of fewer than 10 at 26nm.







The Single-Wafer Moderate/High-Temperature SPM tool is equipped with an inline chemical mixing system and a configurable process chamber that accommodates various chemical solutions. It can also be seamlessly integrated with ACM's patented SAPS and TEBO megasonic technologies to enhance organic contaminant removal and improve wafer surface preparation.







About the ACM Single-Wafer Moderate/ High-Temperature SPM Tool







ACM’s



Single-Wafer Moderate/High-Temperature SPM tool



is designed for various wet-etching processes and both single- and double-sided cleaning. It is compatible with a wide range of chemicals and cleaning processes. By effectively removing organic defects while minimizing film loss, it outperforms most post-cleaning and photoresist wet stripping processes. Supporting wafer sizes from 150mm to 300mm, the system features four load ports, a configurable setup of 8 to 12 chambers, a multifunctional chemical distribution system, and a self-cleaning chamber.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.







About ACM Research, Inc.







ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit



www.acmr.com



.





© ACM Research, Inc. ULTRA C, SAPS, TEBO and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.











