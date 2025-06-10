ACM Research, Inc. Releases English Version of 2024 ESG Report Highlighting Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

ACM Research announces the release of its 2024 ESG report, highlighting sustainability initiatives and future environmental goals.

ACM Research, Inc. has released an English version of its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, initially published in Chinese by ACM Research (Shanghai) Inc. in February 2025. The report highlights ACM's commitment to sustainability amidst the increasing public focus on the environmental impact of semiconductor manufacturing, particularly due to the rise of AI. Key achievements outlined in the report include establishing a carbon reduction baseline, a target to achieve 75% pure water purification by 2030, and significant recycling efforts. Innovations like the Tahoe hybrid cleaning system and the Frame Wafer cleaning tool showcase the company's dedication to reducing chemical usage and enhancing cleaning efficiency. ACM also completed its first CDP Climate submission in 2024, initiating enhanced climate risk disclosure. For more information, the report is available on ACM's website under the ESG Reports section.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced the availability of an English version of the 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report prepared by its principal operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai) Inc. (“ACM Shanghai”). The English version is now available



here



on ACM’s website under the ESG Reports section. The original Chinese version of the report was published



here



in February 2025 by ACM Shanghai on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website.





Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM, said, “With the rise of AI to the forefront of consumers’ minds, we expect increased public attention on the environmental impact of semiconductor chip manufacturing. ACM is committed to improved ESG performance for both our internal operations, and in the tools we design. Innovations such as the Tahoe hybrid cleaning system, which significantly reduces sulfuric acid usage, reflect ACM’s dedication to enabling a circular economy and advancing a more sustainable semiconductor ecosystem.”







Highlights from ACM Shanghai’s 2024 ESG report include





:









Recorded key ESG metrics to establish a carbon reduction baseline for future greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets.



Recorded key ESG metrics to establish a carbon reduction baseline for future greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets.



Established company target to achieve 75% pure water purification rate by 2030.



Established company target to achieve 75% pure water purification rate by 2030.



Recycled 2,800 kg of plastic crates and 1,200 kg of wooden crates in 2024 under circular economy initiatives.



Recycled 2,800 kg of plastic crates and 1,200 kg of wooden crates in 2024 under circular economy initiatives.



ESG risk screening system for suppliers is under development for planned launch in 2025



ESG risk screening system for suppliers is under development for planned launch in 2025



Achieved continued ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 certifications across key facilities.



Achieved continued ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 certifications across key facilities.



ACM’s Ultra C Tahoe hybrid cleaning tool delivers enhanced cleaning performance with up to 75% reduction in chemical consumption. ACM estimates cost savings of up to $500,000 per year from sulfuric acid alone, with additional environmental and cost benefits from reduced sulfuric acid treatment and disposal requirements.



ACM’s Ultra C Tahoe hybrid cleaning tool delivers enhanced cleaning performance with up to 75% reduction in chemical consumption. ACM estimates cost savings of up to $500,000 per year from sulfuric acid alone, with additional environmental and cost benefits from reduced sulfuric acid treatment and disposal requirements.



ACM’s Frame Wafer cleaning tool effectively cleans semiconductor wafers during the post-debonding cleaning process. Its innovative solvent recovery system provides significant environmental and cost benefits, achieving nearly 100% solvent recovery and filtration efficiency, thereby reducing chemical consumption during production.











In addition, ACM reported that it completed its inaugural CDP Climate submission in 2024, establishing a foundation for enhanced climate risk disclosure and environmental transparency.







About ACM Research, Inc.







ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit



www.acmr.com



.





© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:













In the United States



:





The Blueshirt Group





Steven C. Pelayo, CFA





+1 (360) 808-5154







steven@blueshirtgroup.co

























In China



:





The Blueshirt Group Asia





Gary Dvorchak, CFA







gary@blueshirtgroup.co









