ACM Research, Inc. Announces Retreat In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $17.31 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $20.38 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ACM Research, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.33 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.2% to $231.26 million from $172.35 million last year.

ACM Research, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.31 Mln. vs. $20.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $231.26 Mln vs. $172.35 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.08 B To $ 1.175 B

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