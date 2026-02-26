ACM Research, Inc. Announces Fall In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.05 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $31.08 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ACM Research, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.33 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $244.43 million from $223.47 million last year.

ACM Research, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

