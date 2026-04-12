ACM Research (BIT:1ACMR) Price Target Increased by 36.09% to 61.36

The average one-year price target for ACM Research (BIT:1ACMR) has been revised to €61.36 / share. This is an increase of 36.09% from the prior estimate of €45.09 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €56.80 to a high of €73.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.51% from the latest reported closing price of €40.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACM Research. This is an decrease of 157 owner(s) or 35.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ACMR is 0.21%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.24% to 44,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,381K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ACMR by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Triata Capital holds 1,930K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ACMR by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 1,680K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares , representing an increase of 11.58%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,343K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ACMR by 47.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,342K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing an increase of 81.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ACMR by 434.22% over the last quarter.

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