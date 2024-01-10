News & Insights

Markets
ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-line Results From Phase 2b ATI-1777-AD-202 Study

January 10, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Wednesday announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2b ATI-1777-AD-202 study of ATI-1777 in patients with mild to severe atopic dermatitis.

The trial met the primary efficacy endpoint, the percent change from baseline in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score at week 4.

The ATI-1777-AD-202 study was to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of multiple concentrations (0.5%, 1% and 2%) of twice daily treatment with ATI-1777 and a single concentration (2%) of once daily treatment with ATI-1777.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.