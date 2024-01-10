Aclaris Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-line Results From Phase 2b ATI-1777-AD-202 Study

(RTTNews) - Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Wednesday announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2b ATI-1777-AD-202 study of ATI-1777 in patients with mild to severe atopic dermatitis.

The trial met the primary efficacy endpoint, the percent change from baseline in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score at week 4.

The ATI-1777-AD-202 study was to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of multiple concentrations (0.5%, 1% and 2%) of twice daily treatment with ATI-1777 and a single concentration (2%) of once daily treatment with ATI-1777.

