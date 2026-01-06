Aclaris Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1a Data For ATI-052

(RTTNews) - Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) on Tuesday reported positive interim results from a Phase 1a single-ascending dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending dose (MAD) trial of ATI-052.

The company said ATI-052 was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile across all SAD and MAD cohorts. The drug candidate showed a potential best-in-class pharmacokinetic profile, including an effective half-life of at least 26 days. Treatment-emergent adverse events were predominantly Grade 1, with no Grade 3 events related to the study drug and no serious adverse events reported.

Aclaris said it expects to initiate a Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial in atopic dermatitis imminently, followed by a Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial in asthma in the first quarter of 2026. Top-line data from both trials are expected in the second half of 2026.

The company is also planning a Phase 2b trial of ATI-052 in atopic dermatitis, which is expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

Aclaris shares were up more than 4% in pre-market trading after closing at $2.65, down 7.98% on Monday.

