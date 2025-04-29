Aclaris Therapeutics Appoints Jesse Hall As CMO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jesse Hall as Chief Medical Officer. The transition is effective May 1.

Hall has decades of experience in all phases of drug development. Hall most recently worked as Chief Medical Officer at AltruBio.

On Monday, Aclaris had closed 1.49% higher at $1.36 on the Nasdaq.

