BioTech
ACRS

Aclaris To Share New Clinical Data For Two Key Immunology Programs Today

April 28, 2026 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is preparing to release new clinical results for two of its lead immuno-inflammatory drug candidates, marking an important update in the company's biologic and oral inhibitor pipeline.

The company announced that it will provide full results from its Phase 1a single-and multiple-ascending-dose study of ATI-052- its anti-TSLP/IL-4R bispecific antibody- along with the lead indication selection for ATI-2138, an ITK/JAK3 inhibitor. Both updates will be shared before the U.S. financial markets open on April 28, 2026, at 8:30 AM EST.

ACRS has traded between $1.16 and $4.89 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $4.41, up 2.56%. During overnight trading, the stock traded at $4.55, up 3.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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