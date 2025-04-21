Aclarion's Nociscan Demonstrates Cost-Effectiveness and Improved Surgical Success Compared to Provocative Discography

Independent analysis shows Nociscan is more cost-effective and improves surgical success compared to provocative discography for low back pain.

Quiver AI Summary

Aclarion, Inc. has released a press announcement highlighting a peer-reviewed study in Clinicoeconomics and Outcomes Research that demonstrates the cost-effectiveness of its Nociscan technology compared to provocative discography for identifying candidates for chronic low back pain surgery. The analysis concludes that Nociscan saves $1,712 per patient while improving surgical success rates by 10%. Dr. Doug Beall emphasized the importance of advanced diagnostics like Nociscan in addressing the complex issue of chronic low back pain, which affects millions globally. Nociscan is an innovative, non-invasive platform that utilizes biomarkers and AI algorithms to help physicians differentiate between painful and non-painful discs in the lumbar spine, providing critical insights to optimize treatment strategies. Aclarion aims to communicate these findings to both healthcare providers and payers, underlining the economic benefits associated with their technology.

Potential Positives

Cost-effectiveness analysis shows that Nociscan saves $1,712 per patient compared to provocative discography, which could enhance its appeal to healthcare providers and payers.

Nociscan improves surgical success rates by 10%, indicating its efficacy and potential to become a preferred diagnostic tool in chronic low back pain treatment.

The publication in a peer-reviewed journal (Clinicoeconomics and Outcomes Research) enhances the credibility of Nociscan's claims, potentially encouraging wider adoption among clinicians.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights the cost-effectiveness of Nociscan, it may inadvertently raise concerns regarding the efficacy of the previously standard diagnostic method (provocative discography) and imply a reliance on Nociscan as a primary tool, which could lead to scrutiny from medical professionals.

The forward-looking statements caution about uncertainties and risks, indicating potential instability in the company's future performance and prospects, which could be viewed negatively by investors.

The exclusive focus on economic benefits without robust clinical success data could create skepticism about the overall effectiveness of the Nociscan solution in real-world applications.

FAQ

What is Nociscan?

Nociscan is a SaaS platform that helps physicians differentiate between painful and nonpainful lumbar discs using Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy.

How much cost savings does Nociscan provide?

Nociscan saves approximately $1,712 per patient compared to provocative discography based on independent cost-effectiveness analysis.

What is the primary benefit of using Nociscan?

Nociscan improves surgical success rates by 10% when diagnosing chronic low back pain in patients.

Where can I find a Nociscan center?

You can view the site map for Nociscan centers on the Aclarion website.

Who conducted the cost-effectiveness analysis of Nociscan?

The analysis was published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinicoeconomics and Outcomes Research, signaling its credibility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ACON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ACON stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release









Independent Cost-Effectiveness Analysis Concludes Nociscan is Effective and Less Costly Compared to Provocative Discography















Conclusions Illustrate Nociscan Saves $1,712 per Patient and Improves Surgical Success by 10%











BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc.,



(“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW),



a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today the publication of a peer-reviewed article in



Clinicoeconomics and Outcomes Research



titled "The Comparison of Cost-Effectiveness Between Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and Provocative Discography in the Identification of Chronic Low Back Pain Surgery Candidates.”





“Chronic low back pain is a complex problem that is complicated to diagnose,” said Doug Beall, MD, Chief of Radiology Services, Clinical Radiology of Oklahoma and co-author. “I have a keen interest in advanced diagnostics and clinical decision support tools like Nociscan. The profound conclusions within this important paper will not only benefit surgical intervention, but also my non-surgical colleagues in Pain Management and Interventional Radiology. Our industry needs more evidence showcasing clinical and economic improvements when comparing alternatives, and our paper clearly illustrates the cost-effectiveness of Nociscan compared to provocative discography.”







ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research



is a peer-reviewed healthcare journal focusing on covering the economic impact of health policy and health systems organization. The journal was established in 2009 and is published by Dove Medical Press.





“We are pleased with the cost-effectiveness results illustrated in this important paper,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer at Aclarion. “We believe the results demonstrating Nociscan’s economic outperformance over provocative discography will be important to our physician customers and their patients, but will also speak clearly to the payer community, who are constantly challenged to reconcile the health outcomes achieved for the dollars they spend, in other words, the value in healthcare.”





Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain.





To find a Nociscan center, view our site map



here



.





For more information on Nociscan, please email:



info@aclarion.com







All organizations cited and/or quotes from individuals not part of Aclarion have reviewed and approved the contents herein.







About Aclarion, Inc.







Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit



www.aclarion.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contacts:







Kirin M. Smith





PCG Advisory, Inc.







ksmith@pcgadvisory.com









Media Contact:







Jennie Kim





SPRIG Consulting







jennie@sprigconsulting.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.