Aclarion Expands Use Of MRS With New Patent For Propionic Acid Detection In Body

(RTTNews) - Aclarion, Inc. (ACON) announced on Tuesday the issuance of a new patent for the use of Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) to detect and measure propionic acid throughout the body.

This groundbreaking patent enhances Aclarion's Nociscan platform, which is already revolutionizing chronic low back pain treatment by distinguishing painful and non-painful discs.

The new patent positions Aclarion as a leader in harnessing MRS to identify potential sources of infection and pain linked to propionic acid, a metabolite associated with several side effects and disorders.

By leveraging its proprietary signal processing techniques and biomarkers, Aclarion aims to deliver more reliable, higher-quality data for chemical analysis, further expanding the use of MRS in clinical settings.

With the Nociscan solution and this latest innovation, Aclarion continues to pave the way for advancements in healthcare diagnostics, offering physicians valuable insights for optimizing treatment strategies.

