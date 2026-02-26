ACI Worldwide Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $64.33 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $98.55 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ACI Worldwide Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.4 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $481.60 million from $453.03 million last year.

ACI Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64.33 Mln. vs. $98.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $481.60 Mln vs. $453.03 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 405 M To $ 415 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.