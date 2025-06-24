Markets
ACIW

ACI Worldwide Broadens Technology Partnership To Strengthen Bank Payment Security

June 24, 2025 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide (ACIW) on Tuesday said that it has expanded its technology partnership ecosystem to help financial institutions enhance operational resilience and comply with evolving regulatory standards.

The American payment systems company said that along with the existing partnerships with Microsoft, Red Hat, and IBM, it is now working with MongoDB, a NoSQL database, and Synadia Communications, which creates open-source messaging tech NATS. These collaborations support ACI Connetic, ACI's unified, cloud-native payments platform, which offers advanced payment options to companies.

ACI Worldwide said that the ACI Connetic platform goes a long way in supporting non-functional requirements and reduces the risks of disruptions.

The company said new laws—such as Europe's Digital Operational Resilience Act or DORA, the UK's operational resiliency framework, and Australia's CPS 230 require banks to follow strict guidelines to prevent technology-related disruptions and this is where the new ACI Worldwide partnership will prove helpful.

Scotty Perkins, head of product for banking and intermediaries at ACI, said, "Maintaining operational resilience in a fast-moving commercial environment is a critical challenge for financial institutions. ACI Connetic has been designed not only to help banks to future-proof their payments infrastructure but also to support the increasing non-functional requirements of modern payments. Our cutting-edge technology supports the resilience, scalability and security of banks' payments systems, while streamlining the transition to cloud-based infrastructures to improve operational efficiency."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACIW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.