ACI Worldwide Broadens Technology Partnership To Strengthen Bank Payment Security

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide (ACIW) on Tuesday said that it has expanded its technology partnership ecosystem to help financial institutions enhance operational resilience and comply with evolving regulatory standards.

The American payment systems company said that along with the existing partnerships with Microsoft, Red Hat, and IBM, it is now working with MongoDB, a NoSQL database, and Synadia Communications, which creates open-source messaging tech NATS. These collaborations support ACI Connetic, ACI's unified, cloud-native payments platform, which offers advanced payment options to companies.

ACI Worldwide said that the ACI Connetic platform goes a long way in supporting non-functional requirements and reduces the risks of disruptions.

The company said new laws—such as Europe's Digital Operational Resilience Act or DORA, the UK's operational resiliency framework, and Australia's CPS 230 require banks to follow strict guidelines to prevent technology-related disruptions and this is where the new ACI Worldwide partnership will prove helpful.

Scotty Perkins, head of product for banking and intermediaries at ACI, said, "Maintaining operational resilience in a fast-moving commercial environment is a critical challenge for financial institutions. ACI Connetic has been designed not only to help banks to future-proof their payments infrastructure but also to support the increasing non-functional requirements of modern payments. Our cutting-edge technology supports the resilience, scalability and security of banks' payments systems, while streamlining the transition to cloud-based infrastructures to improve operational efficiency."

