Is ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is ACI Worldwide (ACIW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ACI Worldwide is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 617 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACI Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACIW's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ACIW has returned 51.3% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 15%. This shows that ACI Worldwide is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Camtek (CAMT). The stock has returned 29.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Camtek's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ACI Worldwide is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.8% so far this year, meaning that ACIW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Camtek falls under the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #228. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -18.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ACI Worldwide and Camtek as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.