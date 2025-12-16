ACI or TBBB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Consumer Products - Staples stocks have likely encountered both Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) and BBB Foods (TBBB). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while BBB Foods has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that ACI's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ACI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.09, while TBBB has a forward P/E of 190.67. We also note that ACI has a PEG ratio of 2.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TBBB currently has a PEG ratio of 6.02.

Another notable valuation metric for ACI is its P/B ratio of 3.15. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TBBB has a P/B of 16.43.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ACI's Value grade of A and TBBB's Value grade of D.

ACI sticks out from TBBB in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ACI is the better option right now.

