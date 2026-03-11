ACHR Underperforms Industry in the Past Year: What Should You Do?

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares have lost 15.5% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s growth of 35.5% as well as the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s gain of 38%. It has also lagged the S&P 500’s gain of 24.2% in the same time frame.



However, a stellar performance can be seen in the share price return of other industry players like Lockheed Martin LMT and L3Harris Technologies LHX, which have witnessed a surge of 41.1% and 73.1%, respectively, in the past year.



With ACHR shares declining over the past year, investors may hold different views about the stock. Some may remain cautious, while others might see the pullback as a potential opportunity. Before deciding whether to buy, hold or sell, it is important to assess whether the company’s fundamentals support long-term growth or if near-term challenges could continue. Reviewing ACHR’s growth prospects and risks can help investors make a more informed investment decision.

Risks to Watch

While Archer Aviation shows some near-term potential, its long-term outlook remains uncertain. The eVTOL industry is still at an early stage, and the company’s success will largely depend on its ability to design, certify and scale production as the market develops. The pace of industry growth and the level of demand for eVTOL aircraft will play an important role in shaping future performance. In addition, concerns related to safety, noise levels and affordability could influence public acceptance and may limit broader adoption.



Another concern is that Archer Aviation has only recently started generating revenues, which remain minimal at about $0.3 million in 2025. Until the company begins large-scale commercial operations and builds a strong customer base, its ability to create meaningful long-term value remains uncertain.

Tailwinds for ACHR

Archer Aviation continues to strengthen its position in the eVTOL market through strategic partnerships and initiatives aimed at accelerating the commercialization of electric air taxis.



In March 2026, Archer Aviation announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration selected its partners in Texas, Florida and New York to participate in the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). The program is designed to support the integration of electric air taxis into the national airspace and marks a major step toward bringing this new category of aircraft to market in the United States.



In February 2026, Archer Aviation announced a collaboration with SpaceX’s Starlink to bring stable and high-speed satellite connectivity to its air taxis. Under this agreement, the company plans to install Starlink’s low Earth orbit satellite Internet system in its Midnight aircraft and conduct testing to support reliable in-flight connectivity during air taxi operations.

Earnings Estimates for ACHR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR’s 2026 loss indicates a year-over-year decline.



The consensus estimates for its 2026 and 2027 losses have moved south over the past 60 days.



ACHR Shares Trading at a Discount

ACHR stock is trading at a discount, with its trailing 12-month Price/Book (P/B TTM) being 1.87X compared with its industry average of 7.05X.



Its industry peer, L3Harris Technologies, is also trading at a discount. LHX is trading at a P/B TTM of 3.45X. However, Lockheed Martin is trading at a P/B TTM of 22.29X.

Liquidity Position of ACHR

ACHR has a current ratio of 19.89. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that the company possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.



Its industry peers, Lockheed Martin and L3Harris Technologies, also maintain current ratios above one. LMT has a current ratio of 1.09, while LHX holds 1.19.

What Should an Investor Do?

Archer Aviation presents a mixed investment outlook at current levels. While the stock’s relatively low valuation and strong liquidity offer some support, uncertainty remains due to the early stage of the eVTOL industry and execution risks related to certification and production expansion. As a result, investors may avoid the stock at present.



ACHR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

