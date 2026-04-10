ACHR Outperforms Industry in the Past 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares have surged 378.5% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s decline of 2.4% as well as the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s loss of 4.1%. It has also beaten the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3% in the same time frame.



A similar stellar performance can be seen in the share price return of other industry players like Lockheed Martin LMT and L3Harris Technologies LHX, which have witnessed a surge of 13.1% and 5%, respectively, in the past three months.



With ACHR’s strong performance in the market, many investors may feel encouraged to buy right away. However, before taking that step, it’s important to evaluate whether the company has the fundamental strength to support long-term growth or if the recent surge is temporary. Understanding the stability of ACHR’s growth prospects can help investors make a well-informed decision.

Tailwinds for ACHR

Archer Aviation continues to strengthen its position in the eVTOL market through strategic partnerships and initiatives aimed at accelerating the commercialization of electric air taxis.



In March 2026, Archer Aviation announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration selected its partners in Texas, Florida and New York to participate in the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). The program is designed to support the integration of electric air taxis into national airspace and marks a major step toward bringing this new category of aircraft to market in the United States.



The global eVTOL market is expected to grow as more people look for faster urban travel options as sustainable transportation technologies improve. This growth is opening new opportunities for companies investing in the sector. Archer Aviation is in a strong position to benefit as commercial operations expand and regulatory support improves worldwide.



These market trends further strengthen Archer Aviation’s outlook, especially when its Midnight aircraft becomes available for commercial use.

Earnings Estimates for ACHR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR’s 2026 losses indicates a year-over-year decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for its near-term losses have moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR Shares Are Trading at a Discount

ACHR stock is trading at a discount, with its trailing 12-month Price/Book (P/B TTM) being 1.80X compared with its industry average of 6.45X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its industry peer, L3Harris Technologies, is also trading at a discount. LHX is trading at a P/B TTM of 3.41X. However, Lockheed Martin is trading at a P/B TTM of 21.39X.

Liquidity Position of ACHR

ACHR has a current ratio of 19.89. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that the company possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its industry peers, Lockheed Martin and L3Harris Technologies, also maintain current ratios above one. LMT has a current ratio of 1.09, while LHX holds 1.19.

Risks to Watch

While Archer Aviation shows some near-term potential, its long-term outlook remains uncertain. The eVTOL industry is still at an early stage, and the company’s success will largely depend on its ability to design, certify and scale production as the market develops. The pace of industry growth and the level of demand for eVTOL aircraft will play an important role in shaping future performance. In addition, concerns related to safety, noise levels and affordability could influence public acceptance and may limit broader adoption.

What Should an Investor Do?

Investors interested in Archer Aviation may consider adopting a wait-and-watch approach for this stock, given its absence of revenues despite making steady progress through flight testing, strategic partnerships and global expansion efforts.



Nevertheless, those who already own this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock may continue to do so, considering its positive performance at the bourses over the past three months, discounted valuation and strong liquidity position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.