Achieve Life Sciences Promotes Mark Rubinstein As Chief Medical Officer

January 12, 2026 — 09:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, said Monday it has confirmed the promotion of Mark Rubinstein from Interim Chief Medical Officer to Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Since Dr. Rubinstein began his tenure as Interim CMO in September 2025, the company has achieved significant clinical and regulatory milestones, and he co-authored the recent paper in Thorax of data demonstrating cytisinicline's potential efficacy and tolerability for smoking cessation in individuals with COPD.

"Dr. Rubinstein has been an excellent addition to our leadership team during this pivotal period," said Rick Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Achieve Life Sciences. "His reputation and expertise in nicotine cessation strengthens our medical leadership as we advance toward regulatory review. We are pleased to confirm his appointment to the permanent CMO role, and we're confident the team will continue to drive our progress forward."

