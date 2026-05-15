ACGL's Solid Growth Comes With a Premium Valuation: Hold or Buy?

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.ACGL are trading at a premium to the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its price-to-book value of 1.43X is higher than the industry average of 1.33X, but lower than the Finance sector’s 4.39X and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 8.16X.

The insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average of 14.97%. Earnings have grown 30% over the past five years.



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The insurer has a Value Score of A. Shares of other insurers like The Allstate Corporation (ALL), W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB and The Progressive Corporation PGR are also trading at a multiple higher than the industry average.

ACGL’s Price Performance

Arch Capital shares have lost 0.1% year to date compared with the industry’s, the Finance sector’s and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s decline of 5.4%, 11.1% and 31.7%, respectively.



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Shares of W.R. Berkley and Progressive have underperformed the industry, while Allstate has outperformed the industry.

Zacks Estimates for ACGL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $18.2 billion, suggesting a 3.1% year-over-year decline.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is currently pegged at $9.29 for 2026, indicating a 5.6% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arch Capital’s 2027 earnings per share and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.6% and 4.4%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

ACGL’s Favorable Return on Capital

Arch Capital’s trailing 12-month return on equity is 17.6%, ahead of the industry average of 7.3%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders’ equity.

Return on invested capital in the trailing 12 months was 13.7%, better than the industry average of 5.6%, reflecting ACGL’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

Key Points to Note for ACGL Stock

Arch Capital’s well-rounded product portfolio and consistent premium growth highlight the strength of its organic drivers. Rate increases, new business inflows and expansion within existing accounts continue to fuel its momentum. Additionally, its ability to scale organically across specialty insurance and reinsurance underscores sustained growth potential. Arch Capital's strong underwriting expertise, global distribution network, and focus on specialty lines allow it to capitalize on these trends.

Building on this momentum, Arch Capital has delivered steady premium acceleration, with net premiums written registering a seven-year (2018-2025) CAGR of 17.4%. The combination of firm market rates, inflation-led demand and disciplined underwriting has strengthened growth across P&C lines.

Arch Capital’s investment income has been increasing, primarily driven by strong and reliable returns from its growing fixed income portfolio and higher returns from its non-fixed income portfolio. Higher investment yields along with the growth in investable assets, should further improve investment income. The company believes that its growing investment portfolio will continue to provide meaningful tailwinds to its bottom line.

Arch Capital has maintained a solid liquidity position to meet any short-term obligations as well as aiding in capital deployment, including the distribution of wealth to shareholders and the flexibility required to pursue new opportunities in keeping with its long-term strategy.

Arch Capital is also benefiting from favorable dynamics in the P&C market, where a hardening environment is supporting higher premiums and stronger demand for coverage. While industry-wide pressures, such as catastrophe losses and inflation, have intensified claims costs, they have also driven rate momentum. With its underwriting discipline, global distribution network and focus on specialty lines, Arch Capital is well-placed to capitalize on these conditions.

Conclusion

Overall, Arch Capital continues to benefit from strong organic growth drivers, steady premium momentum, investment income, robust capital deployment and liquidity position. However, exposure to catastrophe losses and inflation has intensified claims costs, while stiff competition is the headwind.

Its solid growth projections, effective capital deployment and favorable return on capital should continue to benefit Arch Capital over the long term. Given the premium valuation, it is wise to adopt a wait-and-see approach on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.