Acer Q3 Earnings Fall, But Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L), the Taiwanese computer major, Thursday reported lower earnings but improved revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly earnings decreased to NT$1.10 billion or NT$0.37 per share from NT$1.5 billion or NT$0.50 per share of last year, on higher operating expenses.

However, revenue increased 1 percent to NT$73.40 billion from NT$72.7 billion of the previous year.

Acer shares closed at 30.90 TWD, up 2.66% on the Taiwanese Stock Exchange.

