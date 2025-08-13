Accuray Incorporated Q4 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.12 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $3.39 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to $127.54 million from $134.29 million last year.

Accuray Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.12 Mln. vs. $3.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $127.54 Mln vs. $134.29 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.