Accsys Technologies Director Invests in Sustainable Future

Accsys Technologies (GB:AXS) has released an update.

Accsys Technologies, a leader in sustainable wood building materials, announced that its Non-Executive Director, Louis Eperjesi, has purchased 21,000 ordinary shares in the company at £0.475 per share. This move signifies potential confidence in the company’s innovative products, such as Accoya® and Tricoya®, which offer sustainable alternatives for the construction industry.

