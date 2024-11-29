Accsys Technologies Director Invests in Sustainable Future

Accsys Technologies (GB:AXS) has released an update.
Accsys Technologies, a leader in sustainable wood building materials, announced that its Non-Executive Director, Louis Eperjesi, has purchased 21,000 ordinary shares in the company at £0.475 per share. This move signifies potential confidence in the company’s innovative products, such as Accoya® and Tricoya®, which offer sustainable alternatives for the construction industry.
