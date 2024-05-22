News & Insights

Accrol Group’s Acquisition by Navigator Paper Finalized

May 22, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Accrol Group Holdings (GB:ACRL) has released an update.

Accrol Group Holdings PLC has received a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement from Navigator Paper UK Limited for an all-cash acquisition of Accrol’s issued and to be issued share capital. The final increased cash offer agreed upon by both boards entitles Accrol shareholders to 39 pence for each share. The deal is expected to finalize with the suspension of Accrol’s share trading on AIM on 24 May 2024 and their subsequent removal on 28 May 2024.

