Accrol Group Acquired, Board Reshuffled

Accrol Group Holdings (GB:ACRL) has released an update.

Accrol Group Holdings PLC has been acquired by Navigator Paper UK Limited, with the cash offer scheme now effective, resulting in a shareholder payout of 39 pence per share. Following the acquisition, significant changes to Accrol’s board have occurred, alongside the resignation of their Nominated Adviser. The trading of Accrol shares on AIM will cease on May 28, 2024.

