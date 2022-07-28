Accor Reports Positive EBITDA In H1

(RTTNews) - Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) reported first half net profit, Group share of 32 million euros, compared to 67 million euros, prior year. Consolidated EBITDA was 205 million euros compared to a negative EBITDA of 120 million euros, previous year. EBITDA margin was 12%, for the period.

First half revenue was 1.725 billion euros, up 97% like-for-like. During first-half 2022, Accor opened 85 hotels, representing 11,700 rooms, a net system growth of 1.8% in the last 12 months.

Looking forward, the Group expects EBITDA to exceed 550 million euros for the full-year 2022. Also, the Group confirmed its forecast of net unit growth in the network of around 3.5%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.