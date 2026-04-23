Markets

Accor Q1 Revenues Down 2.7%

April 23, 2026 — 12:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hospitality group Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) on Thursday reported a drop of 2.7% in its revenue for the first quarter.

Revenue slipped 2.7% to 1.313 billion euros from 1.349 billion euros last year. The growth breaks down as a 1.8% increase for the Premium, Midscale and Economy division and a 6.1% increase for the Luxury & Lifestyle division.

Premium, Midscale and Economy, which includes fees from Management & Franchise (M&F), Sales, Marketing, Distribution and Loyalty (SMDL) and Hotel Assets & Other activities of the Group's Premium, Midscale and Economy brands, generated revenue of 663 million euros, up 4.6% at constant currency compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Luxury & Lifestyle, which includes fees from Management & Franchise (M&F), Sales, Marketing, Distribution and Loyalty (SMDL) and Hotel Assets & Other activities of the Group's Luxury & Lifestyle brands, generated revenue of 341 million euros, down 0.7% at constant currency compared with the first quarter of 2025. Disposals negatively impacted revenue growth by 6.2%.

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accor, said: "In the first quarter of 2026, the Group once again posted steady growth, as the strong momentum from the start of the year more than offset the effects of the conflict in the Middle East. On the ground, our teams are fully committed to adapting our operations to the needs of our property owners and customers. The Group has also implemented measures to protect results, enabling us to minimize the impact of the situation on our performance, prepare for the rebound, and capture growth in regions temporarily benefiting from increased demand, such as Europe and Southeast Asia. Our diversified geographic footprint, the quality of our brand portfolio, and our ability to adapt thus allow us to be confident in our ability to once again deliver improved performance in 2026."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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