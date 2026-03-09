ACCO BRANDS CORP Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - ACCO BRANDS CORP (ACCO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $21.3 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $20.6 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ACCO BRANDS CORP reported adjusted earnings of $35.5 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $428.8 million from $448.1 million last year.

ACCO BRANDS CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.3 Mln. vs. $20.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $428.8 Mln vs. $448.1 Mln last year.

