Accesso Technology Executes Share Buyback Program

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 28,000 of its own shares at an average price of 511.3861 GBp. These shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 41,185,064. This move might interest investors looking at stock valuation and market dynamics.

