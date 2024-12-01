Access Free Cash Flow Growth with This New ETF

In 2004, the CEO of an online retailer stressed the importance of a particular metric when valuing a business.

“Our ultimate financial measure, and the one we most want to drive over the long-term, is free cash flow per share”, he wrote in his annual letter to shareholders.

Chances are very good you’ve heard of this CEO (Jeff Bezos), and odds are also high you’ve ordered a package from his company (Amazon).

Free Cash Flow, Explained

Free cash flow (FCF) is net of investment in working capital (operating assets required to run the business), interest expense (obligations to creditors), and capital expenditures (acquisition and replacement of property, plant, & equipment). The remaining cash is ‘free’ to use as management sees fit – which may include investing in growing the business (through acquisitions), returning capital to shareholders (through share repurchases or dividends), or simply building a war chest for future growth opportunities (by retaining that cash).

Why FCF is Crucial

Why is free cash flow so important? For one thing, the metric is fundamental to a company’s valuation. Indeed, in his 2004 missive, Bezos argued in favor of focusing on free cash flow rather than earnings. Shares, he wrote, “are worth only the present value of their future cash flows, not the present value of their future earnings.”

A history of strong free cash flow growth can also be indicative of quality characteristics such as profitability and operational efficiency. In other words, companies with consistently rising free cash flow tend to be very well run, with shareholders reaping the benefits. These firms have increased potential for higher return of capital to shareholders through dividends or share buybacks.

Introducing QOWZ: Invesco Nasdaq U.S. Free Cash Flow Achievers™ ETF

With the launch of the Invesco Nasdaq U.S. Free Cash Flow Achievers™ ETF (symbol QOWZ), investors can now get convenient access to U.S. companies with a track record of strong free cash flow growth. The Nasdaq U.S. Free Cash Flow Achievers™ Index is comprised of the 50 members of the Nasdaq U.S. Benchmark™ Index with the highest count of positive year-over-year changes in free cash flow over the past 11 years, excluding Financials and Real Estate securities. QOWZ is weighted based on market capitalization, with a maximum weight of 10% for any one stock.

The Invesco Nasdaq U.S. Free Cash Flow Achievers™ ETF offers investors a portfolio of free cash flow juggernauts--- plus all the advantages that come with an exchange traded fund.

What’s not to like about that?

Disclaimer:

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

© 2023. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.