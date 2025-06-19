Accenture's Earnings Outlook

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-06-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Accenture to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.32.

Anticipation surrounds Accenture's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accenture's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.81 3.42 2.78 3.15 EPS Actual 2.82 3.59 2.79 3.13 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Accenture's Stock

Shares of Accenture were trading at $312.03 as of June 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Accenture

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Accenture.

Accenture has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $375.44, the consensus suggests a potential 20.32% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IBM, Infosys and Cognizant Tech Solns, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for IBM, with an average 1-year price target of $271.0, suggesting a potential 13.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Infosys, with an average 1-year price target of $17.5, suggesting a potential 94.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cognizant Tech Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $85.55, suggesting a potential 72.58% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for IBM, Infosys and Cognizant Tech Solns, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Accenture Outperform 5.44% $4.97B 6.12% IBM Outperform 0.55% $8.03B 3.89% Infosys Neutral -4.23% $1.50B 7.56% Cognizant Tech Solns Neutral 7.46% $1.72B 4.52%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, Accenture is rated higher than its peers. Accenture has the highest revenue growth among its peers. Accenture also leads in gross profit. However, in terms of return on equity, Accenture is not the highest among its peers.

Discovering Accenture: A Closer Look

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Accenture's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Accenture displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Accenture's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accenture's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

