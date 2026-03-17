Is Accenture's Cheap Valuation Reason Enough to Invest in the Stock?

Accenture ACN currently trades at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 1.61X, a significant discount to the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry’s average of 13X. ACN’s shares look cheap compared with those of fellow Computers IT Services players like Vertiv Holdings VRT and Serve Robotics SERV. Accenture currently has a Value Score of B, whereas both Vertiv Holdings and Serve Robotics have a Value Score of F.

ACN’s P/S F12M vs. the Industry, VRT & SERV

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now, the question is whether it is worth buying the stock at current prices. Let us dig deeper to find out.

Further Factors Working in Favor of ACN

GenAI Expansion Bodes Well: According to a MarketsandMarkets report, the Generative AI market is expected to expand from $71.36 billion in 2025 to $890.59 billion by 2032, indicating a CAGR of 43.4%. Partnerships with OpenAI and Sanctuary AI, amongst others, have solidified ACN’s position in the GenAI market. These collaborators provide access to top-notch AI models and solutions, enabling the company to develop bespoke solutions that cater to specific enterprise needs.

The partnership with OpenAI has enabled ACN to integrate an advanced large language model into its tools, improving the predictive analytics and knowledge management. The partnership aims to help enterprise clients unlock new levels of innovation and growth by bringing agentic AI systems into the core of business. Accenture’s financial capacity to allocate resources to gain a technical advantage over subscale players assists it in dominating the GenAI field.

Recently, Accenture completed the acquisition of Faculty, a leading UK-based AI company. The acquisition expands Accenture’s capabilities to help clients reinvent core and critical business processes with safe, secure and outcome-driven AI solutions. As a result of the acquisition, more than 400 AI native professionals from Faculty — including highly qualified data scientists and AI engineers — join Accenture to help scale world-class AI capabilities for clients.

Shareholder-Friendly Stance Commendable: Dividend-paying stocks are known for providing steady income and typically experience less volatility than non-dividend payers. As a result, they are often viewed as dependable vehicles for long-term wealth creation, with dividends helping to offset the effects of economic turbulence — conditions that remain prevalent today. Dividend-seeking investors will find this stock appealing. Accenture’s financial strength isreflected by the fact that it generated $10.9 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2025, marking a 26.2% year over year rise from the previous year.

A double-digit increase in the operating cash flow and a fairly controlled CapEx led to this growth, providing Accenture with the muscle to return value to shareholders while preserving its financial latitude. In fiscal 2025, ACN returned $8.3 billion to its shareholders. Nearly $4.6 billion was in the form of share repurchases and $3.7 billion worth of dividends.

In November, Accenture declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per share, representing a 10% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $1.48 per share in fiscal 2025. ACN has a current dividend yield of 3.32%. Over the past five years, Accenture has increased its dividend five times, and the payout ratio presently sits at 49% of earnings.

Impressive Earnings History: Accenture has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the past four quarters (missing the mark once). The average beat is 3.1%.

Accenture Price and EPS Surprise

Accenture price-eps-surprise | Accenture Quote

Some Headwinds That Cannot be Ignored

Unimpressive Price Performance: Shares of Accenture have declined in double-digits over the past three months, amid concerns related to the continuity of AI trade, underperforming its industry as well as fellow industry players Vertiv Holdings and Serve Robotics.

3-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Escalated Costs: Higher talent costs due to a competitive talent market are hurting consulting services providers like Accenture. The industry is labor-intensive and heavily dependent on foreign talent. Moreover, while advancements in automation and AI offer massive opportunities to the industry, these technologies enable clients to comprehend and integrate new methods to improve performance, thereby creating uncertainty for consulting services firms.

Saturated ERP Market: The Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) market is saturated, it has already been captured, having been captured by customers that provide the best services. This scenario poses a challenge for Accenture by putting downward pressure on discretionary spending, limiting new high-margin implementation projects and forcing a shift toward lower-margin maintenance work. With customers tightening their budgets and freezing new, high-risk, or low-ROI digital transformation projects, consulting opportunities for Accenture are being hurt.

Not an Opportune Time to Buy ACN Stock

While Accenture’s weak stock performance, high talent costs, saturation of the ERP market and geopolitical woes present near-term challenges, the outlook for it remains far from discouraging.

Over the years, ACN has leveraged buyouts to strengthen digital technology and capital project capabilities. Its cash position allows the company to explore different markets. Accenture’s shareholder-friendly stance is also encouraging. ACN’s solid liquidity position is another tailwind.

Despite the recent unfavorable price performance, maintaining a position in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock appears to be a sensible approach for now, while potential investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.