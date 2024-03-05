Accenture To Acquire Udacity; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has agreed to acquire Udacity, a digital education pioneer with deep expertise in the development and delivery of proprietary technology courses that blend the flexibility of online learning with the benefits of human instruction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company noted that Udacity's team of more than 230 professionals will join Accenture LearnVantage.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including required antitrust clearances.

