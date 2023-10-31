News & Insights

Accenture To Acquire OnProcess Technology

October 31, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Accenture Plc. (ACN) Tuesday announced the agreement to acquire Boston-based supply chain managed services provider OnProcess Technology to improve the way inventory is managed and solve complex service challenges.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Accenture will enhance its supply chain capabilities, specifically in asset recovery and service supply chain management.

The combination is expected to improve operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience.

OnProcess has more than 1,500 employees.

