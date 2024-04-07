News & Insights

Accenture To Acquire CLIMB; Terms Undisclosed

April 07, 2024 — 10:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said that it has agreed to acquire CLIMB, a technology services provider specializing in system integration, IT infrastructure management and operations, primarily in the Gunma Prefecture. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition of CLIMB brings more critical skills for global organizations in Japan to navigate technology change.

CLIMB was established in 1989. Currently, it has approximately 200 engineers who are trained in cloud and security technologies and application management services. The CLIMB engineers will join Accenture Technology.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

